Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Janet (Janet) WATSON

Add a Memory
Rita Janet (Janet) WATSON Notice
WATSON, Rita Janet (Janet). Peacefully on 6th October, 2019. Aged 75 years. Loved Mum of Sheryl (Sydney), Grant and Jamie (Te Kuiti), and Sharee and Phil (Carterton). Loved Nana of Shannon, Ayden, Jordan, Jaecey, James, and Sharee's children. Loved sister of Kathleen Tyacke, George Oliver, Graham Morriss, Frances Annan. Loved Aunt to many. Dearly loved friend of the late Max Mathews. A very special thanks to Deborah, my niece, and the staff at Victoria Rest Home, Tokoroa. A memorial service will be held at South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Friday 11th October, 2019 at 11 a.m. All communications to care of South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.