JACKSON, Rita (nee Glendinning). Passed away peacefully on 18 January, 2020 surrounded by family, aged 77. Beloved Mum of Mark and Sue, Rosalind and Geoff, Sean and Melissa. Cherished Sister of Janet. Much loved Grandma of Tyler, Aimee, James, Liam, and Grace. A service to celebrate Rita's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Saturday 25 January, at 10.30 am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 21, 2020