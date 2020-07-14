Home

CLARKE, Rita Hilda (nee Wallis). With great sadness we announce the loss of our beloved mother and are saddened to announce she passed on July 12th 2020, born 11 May 1920, aged 100 years. Beloved wife of Douglas Forrester Clarke (deceased); loved mother of Wayne, Gary, Warren and Stephen (deceased), loved mother in law of Valerie, Kathy, Debbie (deceased) and Pauline (deceased). Grandmother of Nicole and Caroline (deceased), Danielle and Amy, Craig, Kelly Sharlene and Anneliese. Great Grandmother of 20 and Great great grandmother of 1. A life so beautifully lived, deserves to be beautifully remembered, always in our hearts. A private cremation has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020
