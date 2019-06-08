Home

Rita Frances (Watkins) MILLER

MILLER, Rita Frances (nee Watkins). On 6 June 2019peacefully at Waikato Hospital, with family, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William George (Bill) Much loved mother of John and Marlene, Alan. Loved Nana of Kari, Matthew, Cameron, Mateo. Loved great Nana of Elin. A service for Rita will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Canada Street, Morrinsville, on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Morrinsville St John's Ambulance, 113 Anderson Street, Morrinsville 3300, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Miller family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
