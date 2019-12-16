|
|
|
HARRISON, Riria Ngamane (Lil). Born April 14, 1931. Passed away on November 19, 2019. Harrison Family sincerely thank all friends and relatives for your love sympathy and support after the passing of our beloved mother grandmother and great grandmother. Heartfelt appreciation to those who sent flowers and messages of condolence also a big thanks to all who donated koha. To those who supported us in so many ways and helped us through this difficult time with your kindness prayers and hard work God bless you all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 16, 2019