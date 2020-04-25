Home

VAN RIJN Anna Marie (nee Lafleur). Passed away peacefully at her home on April 20, 2020 on her 95th birthday. She is reunited with her beloved husband Lucas and her amazing legacy lives on in her; her 7 children Rosita, Francis, Rene, Mariette, Christopher, Andwina and Saskia. Her 25 grandchildren Alicia, Amelia, Monique, Helena, Jordanna, Chantelle, Anoushka, Mayeleina, Jerome, Dominic, Isabella, Chiara, Emma, Francesca, Stefan, Martinique, Thomas, Gregor, Saskia, Rouan, Zenoushka, Isabella, Jamon, Ellery and Braedon. Her 11 great- grandchildren Vincent, Austin, Keira, Benjamin, Luke, Caleb, Liam, Lotte, Oscar, Dustin and Daniel. Her sons-in-law and daughters-in-law Molly, Philippa, Robin, Audrey, Mike and Graeme. A talented artist and accomplished musician, but most of all a kind and loving mother whose light will shine forever more. A private burial will be held on 29 April 2020 and a memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
