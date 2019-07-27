|
OSBORNE, Ricky (nee Uritimae Tomas). Passed away peacefully at her home in Glen Eden on Wednesday 24th July. Ricky was born on 31st July 1946 in Kaitaia NZ. She was a beloved Mother to Lewis and Wiremu, Adored Nana of Trent and Ashley, Much adored Great Nanny to Tristan and Sophie. Ricky was an active member of the RSA for over 50 years with a lust for life like no other, She was a passionate Dart's and Pool player. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished and sorely missed. She will be laying in state at her home at 1/34A Glenorchy Road Glen Eden. A Funeral Service well be held at 1pm Sunday 28th July at New Lynn RSA. All communications please call Wiremu 0211843716.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019