Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richmond AFFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richmond Newman (Richie) AFFORD

Add a Memory
Richmond Newman (Richie) AFFORD Notice
AFFORD, Richmond Newman (Richie). On Thursday 13 August 2020. Passed away (peacefully) at home in Mt Albert. Aged 97 Years. Beloved husband of late Leola. Much loved father of late Mark, Haydon and Linda. Grandpa to Hollie, Charles and Adele. Great Grandpa to Summer, Paris, Zara, and Richie. "Forever in our Hearts" Another notice will be published for a memorial service to be held at the Mt Albert Bowling Club, when the NZ Government allows. A Private Cremation has taken place. All communications to Mobile 027 274 2115 Ese Tatupu - Funeral Director



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richmond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -