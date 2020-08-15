|
|
|
AFFORD, Richmond Newman (Richie). On Thursday 13 August 2020. Passed away (peacefully) at home in Mt Albert. Aged 97 Years. Beloved husband of late Leola. Much loved father of late Mark, Haydon and Linda. Grandpa to Hollie, Charles and Adele. Great Grandpa to Summer, Paris, Zara, and Richie. "Forever in our Hearts" Another notice will be published for a memorial service to be held at the Mt Albert Bowling Club, when the NZ Government allows. A Private Cremation has taken place. All communications to Mobile 027 274 2115 Ese Tatupu - Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020