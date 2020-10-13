Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Orakei Marae
Resources
More Obituaries for Richelle KAHUI-MCCONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richelle Joanna (Richelle) KAHUI-MCCONNELL


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Richelle Joanna (Richelle) KAHUI-MCCONNELL Notice
KAHUI-MCCONNELL, Richelle Joanna (Richelle). Born January 17, 1969. 51 years old, passed away surrounded by love at Auckland City Hospital, 10th October 2020, after a prolonged illness. Beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, cousin, niece, aunty, mareikura and friend to all. Richelle will be remembered for her light, her hope, resilience, innovation, and joy. A service will be held for Richelle at Orakei Marae at 12noon on Wednesday 14th October 2020, before she is taken to her final resting place. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Richelle's favourite charity the Villa Lobos Centre would be appreciated. Kelly, Koha, Pia and her A'iga
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richelle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -