KAHUI-MCCONNELL, Richelle Joanna (Richelle). Born January 17, 1969. 51 years old, passed away surrounded by love at Auckland City Hospital, 10th October 2020, after a prolonged illness. Beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, cousin, niece, aunty, mareikura and friend to all. Richelle will be remembered for her light, her hope, resilience, innovation, and joy. A service will be held for Richelle at Orakei Marae at 12noon on Wednesday 14th October 2020, before she is taken to her final resting place. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Richelle's favourite charity the Villa Lobos Centre would be appreciated. Kelly, Koha, Pia and her A'iga
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020