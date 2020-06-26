|
STANLEY, Richard Wilson. Passed away suddenly on 20 June 2020, aged 63 years. Loving father of Katherine and husband Michael; and Christine and partner Liam. Fun, caring grandad of Mia and Lily. Cherished brother and brother in law of Jean and Steve; and loved uncle to Ana and Dylan. Life long friend of Mark Bell. Greatest Cliff and the Shadows fan, lover of music, talented guitarist and plane enthusiast. Encourager and friend to many. Remembering you forever as you enjoy your last flight and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at C3 Church, 20 Cawley St, Ellerslie, Auckland on Saturday 27 June 2020 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2020