Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard PERCY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard William (Rick) PERCY

Add a Memory
Richard William (Rick) PERCY Notice
PERCY, Richard William (Rick). Peacefully at home on 26 November 2020, aged 65 years. Dearly loved partner of Heather. Loved and respected father and father in law of Nigel and Vanessa, Denis and Julie, and Leo. Much loved grandfather of Mason and Ella. Loved brother of Susie and Karyn. Loved uncle of Libby, Woody, Addie and Luke. Special thanks to Tauranga Hospital and Waipuna Hospice staff who cared for Rick over the past months. Rick's funeral service will be held at Tauranga Sport Fishing Club, 66 Keith Allen Drive, Tauranga on Monday 7 December at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Waipuna Hospice www.waipunahosice.org.nz/donate Communications to the Rick Percy Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -