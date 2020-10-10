|
THOMAS, Richard. A service to celebrate the life of Richard Thomas (2 March 1935 - 19 September 2020), beloved husband of Avon and father of Bevan and Huw, will be held at the Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay, Auckland, on Friday 16 October at 2pm. Richard would want this to be a celebration of a life well-lived; accordingly please feel welcome to dress comfortably, with funeral attire not required. An online streaming of the service will be available. Please contact [email protected] or [email protected] if you have any questions or would like the details for the online viewing.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020