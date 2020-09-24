Home

THOMAS, Richard. Passed away peacefully at Whangarei Hospital surrounded by family on 19 September 2020. Loved husband of Avon and adored father and father-in-law of Bevan and Chloe (UK) and Huw and Sophie. Messages to Richard's family may be left in Richard's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz, or sent to [email protected] com. A celebration of Richard's life will be held in Auckland in a few weeks' time. We ask you to phone 020 4078 4929 if you would like the details for the service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2020
