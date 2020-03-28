|
|
|
POWER, Richard Stewart. On Monday, 23rd March 2020 our darling Richard died unexpectedly at the age of 58. He is the hugely loved husband, dad, son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Richard was a devoted father and husband, a friend to many, kind, generous, loving, fun and funny, selfless. A fisherman and a storyteller, our oak tree. Richard is survived by his wife Susan, and two daughters Sarah and Hannah. Our hearts are broken. Rest well darling Richard ? you will be with us forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020