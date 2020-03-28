Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard POWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Stewart POWER

Add a Memory
Richard Stewart POWER Notice
POWER, Richard Stewart. On Monday, 23rd March 2020 our darling Richard died unexpectedly at the age of 58. He is the hugely loved husband, dad, son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Richard was a devoted father and husband, a friend to many, kind, generous, loving, fun and funny, selfless. A fisherman and a storyteller, our oak tree. Richard is survived by his wife Susan, and two daughters Sarah and Hannah. Our hearts are broken. Rest well darling Richard ? you will be with us forever.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -