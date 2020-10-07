|
TAYLOR, Richard Stanley Matthew. Born 28th December 1959. Beloved husband to Dieuwke, loving father to son, Lachlan. Passed away at home on Sunday 4th October 2020. Loved son to the late Hazel and Stan Taylor. Brother to Barbara and the late Paul and Janet. Son-in-law to Jitske and the late Jacob. Brother-in-law to Mike, Henk and Gilly, Ann and Grant and Archie. Uncle to Rebecca and Nikki, Jonathan and Suzy, Andrea and Sarah, Jessica and Rickie and their families. A service to farewell Richard will be held at Graham's Funeral Chapel, West Street, Tuakau, on Monday 12th October at 1pm followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers please donate to Franklin Hospice who helped us take good care of Richard at home these past weeks. Richard will be in our hearts forever and will be sadly missed. Any communications c/- Grahams Funeral Services, West Street, Tuakau
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2020