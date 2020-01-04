|
SCOTT, Richard (Dick). Died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday 1 January 2020, aged 96 years. Much loved husband of Sue, father of Joanna, Rosie (deceased), Jacqueline, Mark and Bede. Grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral to be held at 12 noon on Wednesday 8 January at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank. Instead of flowers, donations to your favourite charity would be greatly appreciated. State of Grace 0800-764-722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020