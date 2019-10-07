|
THOMPSON, Richard Phillip. Passed away 4th October 2019. Peacefully at his home ,with his beloved wife Nicky and adored son Tane by his side. Loving son of Imelda and the late Lofty. Loved and treasured little brother of David, Michael, and the late Phillip, Marie, Patricia and Robert and all their whanau. Son-in-law of the late John and Carmel Campbell. Brother-in-law of Karen, Keith and the late Daniel and their families. Loved uncle and friend to many. A funeral to celebrate Richard's life will be held on Wednesday the 9th October at 9.30 am in the chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Rd Papatoetoe. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019