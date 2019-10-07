Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Phillip THOMPSON

Add a Memory
Richard Phillip THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Richard Phillip. Passed away 4th October 2019. Peacefully at his home ,with his beloved wife Nicky and adored son Tane by his side. Loving son of Imelda and the late Lofty. Loved and treasured little brother of David, Michael, and the late Phillip, Marie, Patricia and Robert and all their whanau. Son-in-law of the late John and Carmel Campbell. Brother-in-law of Karen, Keith and the late Daniel and their families. Loved uncle and friend to many. A funeral to celebrate Richard's life will be held on Wednesday the 9th October at 9.30 am in the chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Rd Papatoetoe. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.