BRYANT, Richard Norman (Dicky). Service No 73452, Aircraftman 1st Class, RNZAF. At Waikato Hospital on 21st February, 2020; aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Iris. Loved Dad of Robyn, Paula and Hayden, John (deceased) and Cindy, Kaye, and the late Mark. Loved 'Dicky' of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "Gone fishing with Iris and John". Friends and family are invited to a gathering to farewell Dicky at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Tuesday 25th February at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
