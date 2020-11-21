|
GARDINER, Richard Noel. Born 9 February 1941, passed away peacefully on 17 November 2020 at Tauranga Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Norma for 54 years. Devoted and much loved father and father-in-law of Carrie and Richard, Scott and Bianca. Cherished granddad of Maddison and Jay. Brother and brother-in-law of Michael, Maryanne and Alan. The family would like to acknowledge the exceptional care and empathy shown by all the staff at Tauranga Hospital. According to Richard's wishes a private cremation has been held. Communication to the Gardiner family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020