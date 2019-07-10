Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard VALLANCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Nicholas VALLANCE

Add a Memory
Richard Nicholas VALLANCE Notice
VALLANCE, Richard Nicholas. Passed away peacefully, on 8th July, 2019; in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Helen. Loved Dad of Clare and Stewart, Joanne and Owen (deceased), Dorothy and Wayne, Pauline (deceased), Nicholas, and Craig. Loved Grandad ('GD') of 15 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff in the HDU, Waikato Hospital. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at the Hauraki Plains Co-Operating Parish Church, Darlington Street, Ngatea, on Monday 15th July, at 11am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. Messages to: 20 Rawerawe Road East, Ngatea 3597.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.