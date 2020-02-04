|
WHITE, Richard Maurice. Passed away on 1 February 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Catherine. Cherished father of Janette and John, Debbie and Tony. Loved grandfather to Guy, Zoe, Sarah, Richard, Robert, Dean and Jessica. Great grandfather to Nathan, Lachlan, Ruben, Zara, Blake, Paige, Leo, Mitchell, Sophie, and Kalim. "A Gentle Giant." A service for Richard will be held in Our Lady Star of the Sea, 24 Picton Street, Howick on Friday 7 February at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to the Hematology Unit, Middlemore Hospital via link - bit.ly/ rmwhite0102 and would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 4, 2020