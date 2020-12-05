Home

Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Richard John WOODNEY


1949 - 2020
Richard John WOODNEY Notice
WOODNEY, Richard John. 8 February 1949 - 3 December 2020. Richard passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Best friend, husband and soulmate of Maureen, loving Dad to Julie, Shelley and Chris and respected father in law to Mark and Toni and Paul. The cheekiest Poppa ever to Lauren, Josh, Melissa, Madi, Matthew, Harry and Indi. Even in your last few days you showed us your strength and determination. We are so proud of you and we hope know that. A celebration of his life be held at Fountains, Cnr Elliot & Wood Street, Papakura at 1pm and the after-match will be at the Papakura Rugby Club, Massey Park, 2 Ron Keat Drive, Papakura. In Lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to a charity of your choice.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
