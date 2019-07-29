|
|
|
SUTCLIFFE, Richard John (Dick). RNZN 8285. Born August 16, 1924. Passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019 at Springlands Life Style Village, in is 95th year. Loving husband to Joyce for 68 years. Devoted father and father in law of Stephen and Pam (Sydney), Denise (Harvey Bay), Jan and Graeme (Adelaide) and proud Grandad of Rachel (Nelson). A funeral service for Richard will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, corner Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim at 1.00pm on Thursday 1 August 2019, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2019