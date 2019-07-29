Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
03-578 4719
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard SUTCLIFFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard John (Dick) SUTCLIFFE

Add a Memory
Richard John (Dick) SUTCLIFFE Notice
SUTCLIFFE, Richard John (Dick). RNZN 8285. Born August 16, 1924. Passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019 at Springlands Life Style Village, in is 95th year. Loving husband to Joyce for 68 years. Devoted father and father in law of Stephen and Pam (Sydney), Denise (Harvey Bay), Jan and Graeme (Adelaide) and proud Grandad of Rachel (Nelson). A funeral service for Richard will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, corner Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim at 1.00pm on Thursday 1 August 2019, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.