|
|
|
PHELAN, Richard John. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Valerie and formerly Wendy, and brother of Sandra. Much loved father of Nichole and Alex, and proud poppa of Briese, India and Quinn. A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at Our lady of the Sacred Heart, 19 Banff Avenue, Epsom, Auckland on Tuesday June 25 at 11 am, followed by private cremation. Sincere thanks to the staff at Elizabeth Knox hospital for their wonderful care and friendship to Richard.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
Read More