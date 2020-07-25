|
PEARCE, Richard John. On the 21st July 2020 aged 79 years, sadly passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Dearly loved father to Richard, Ben and Matt and husband to Patricia. Father in law to Greta, Lena and Maree, and a wonderful grandfather. You will be dearly missed by all. May you rest in peace, tight lines Dad. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 28th July at 2:00pm at the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes. All communications to 09-8360029.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020