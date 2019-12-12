Home

Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Richard John LAY

LAY, Richard John. On Tuesday, 10th December 2019, peacefully, at NorthHaven Hospital. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Loved father and father in law of Dallys and Gary, Karren and Steven. Adored pop of Layton, Hudson, Grace, Madison, Chelsea and Courtney. A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at The North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Tuesday, 17th December 2019 at 1.00 pm. Our grateful thanks to the staff of NorthHaven Hospital for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Dementia Auckland would be appreciated website: www.dementiaauckland.org.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
