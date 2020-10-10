Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020
12:30 p.m.
LANIGAN, Richard John (Dick). (NZ Army Service No. 656089 J - Force WWII.) Born 29 May 1926, passed peacefully on Thursday 8 October 2020. Dearly loved husband and special friend of Beverley. Much loved father and father in law of Carmen and Jimmy, and Rick. Adored grandad of Martin, Belinda and David, and Aaron. Treasured great grandad of Ruby. A loving family man who will leave a big gap in our lives. A service for Richard will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Wednesday 14 October 2020 at 12:30.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
