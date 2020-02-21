Home

Richard John KING

KING, Richard John. Richard passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 11th February 2020 with his wife by his side. Dearly loved husband of Ann and loved by extended family and friends. Richard struggled with ill health for a number of years. At peace now. Richard, late of Auckland, will have been known by many in the advertising industry when he was Media Director for some of the big advertising agencies for many years. His sense of humour was legendary. A private farewell and cremation has taken place in Tauranga in accordance with Richard's wishes. All messages to the King family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
