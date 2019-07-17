Home

Richard John CARPENTER

Richard John CARPENTER Notice
CARPENTER, Richard John. Passed away on Friday 12 July 2019 as the result of a motor accident, surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Wendy. Loved and respected Dad of Fraser and Amber, Ben and Renee, Evan and Alana. Cherished and adored Pa of Oliver; Harry, May and Izzy; and Elle. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at the Karaka War Memorial Hall, 319 Linwood Road, Karaka 2580 on Friday, 19 July at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to St John Ambulance, 31 Palmer Street, TeAwamutu 3800. Communications to Richard's family C/- Grahams Funeral Home, West Street, Tuakau 2121.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019
