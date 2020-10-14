|
|
|
BURRELL, Richard John. Suddenly on 12 October 2020 aged 54. Dearly loved partner of Jyoti Kathuria. Treasured dad of Hugh and Finn. Devoted son of the late Richard and Mary Burrell. Adored brother of Annie Henderson and Jeff, Kathryn Foster and the late Andrew. Much loved fun uncle and great uncle of Nicola, Rebecca, Christina and the late James, Oliver, Liam and Izzy. Richard, you were our rock. The world will be a greyer, less happy place without you in it. A service for Richard will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Monday, 19 October at 4pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020