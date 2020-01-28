|
ADAMS, Richard John. 9th October 1956 - 26th January 2020. On a warm sunny Sunday in January at 11:38am surrounded by his family, friends, and some of his favourite things, Richie left us after a short but brutal fight with cancer..one in which he never gave up and was a true gentleman to the end. He leaves behind his wife, soulmate and love of his life Janine, his precious children who he was so proud of and loved so much, Joshua, Sophie and Stuart (UK). He was a beautiful friend to many and all-round good bugga. Rich, the world is going to be a different place without you, you touched so many lives. A celebration for Richie's amazing life will be on Thursday 30th January at 2pm here in Tauranga, at Elliotts' Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Ave. Messages to PO Box 11539, Palm Beach, Papamoa 3151
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 28, 2020