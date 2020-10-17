Home

Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Richard James SIMPSON

Richard James SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON, Richard James. Peacefully at Middlemore Hospital, after short illness, on 9th October 2020. Dearly loved husband of Wendy, loved Dad of Julia and Mike Dawson and Natalie - (home from London). Special Pumpa to Leah, Aimee and Austin Dawson. Loved brother and brother in law of the late Paul and Roger, Chris and the late Karenne Simpson (Mosgiel), Margaret and the late Murray Robertson (Nelson). A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at 11am on Friday, 23rd October 2020 at Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, followed by a private cremation. Messages to P O Box 82127, Highland Park.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
