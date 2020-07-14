|
|
|
HOARE, Richard James O'Bryen (Jim or James). Passed away surrounded by his family on 10 July 2020. Loving husband of Sally, father and father-in-law of David and Pip, Matthew and Liz, and Rose and Luke. James was the cherished Poppa of Matilda, Milly, George, Henry, Milo and Walter and Poppa Hemi to Huia and Awatea. In accordance with his wishes, James will be cremated at a private ceremony. A celebration of his life will be held at the Northcote Birkenhead Yacht Club, Hinemoa Street, Birkenhead from 4-6pm on Friday 17 July. Please RSVP to david.hoare @russellmcveagh.com.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020