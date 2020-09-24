|
|
|
HUTCHINGS, Richard Hughes (Dicky). Died peacefully at Evelyn Page Special Care in Orewa on September 22, 2020, aged 82 years. Cherished husband of Trish, very dearly loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Lori (Gold Coast), Sean and Tammy (Singapore) beloved and proud grandad of David, Jareth, Callum, Liam and Shannon, great grandad of Jayden, Kruze, Crush and Artie. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of June, Syd, Janice, Malcolm and Jude. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Evelyn Page Special Care Unit for their love and care of Dicky over recent months. We will miss him dearly. A service of celebration of Dicky's life will be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa at 11am on Monday September 28, 2020. To view Dicky's service via livestream visit: dreamproductions.co.nz/hutchings. Messages to Unit 21/441 Whangaparaoa Road, Stanmore Bay, North Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2020