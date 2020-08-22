Home

Dr Richard Horton MEINHOLD Ph.D.

Dr Richard Horton MEINHOLD Ph.D. Notice
MEINHOLD, Dr Richard Horton PhD. Passed away peacefully at home in Auckland after a long illness. Beloved husband of Nina, much loved father to Julia and Derek, grandfather to Charlotte, Jake and Cody Jax and brother to John and Max (Queensland). Son of the late Pamela and Carl Meinhold. In Richard's earlier days, he was a very respected scientist, an avid reader and traveller. Memorial service to be held later. Communication to [email protected] net.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
