LOFT, Richard Herbert (Dick). Aged 91 years. On 25 March 2020 peacefully at Auckland City Hospital surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Frances, much loved father and father-in-law of Heather and Tommy, Maree and Len, and Patricia and Bruce. Loved grandfather of Nic and great-grandfather of Tristan. A very special, genuine man, esteemed friend of many, who will be so deeply missed. A private cremation has been held. All communication C/- "The Loft Family", PO Box 24464, Royal Oak, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
