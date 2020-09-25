|
JOHNSTON, Richard Harold. Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 18th September 2020, aged 50. Dearly loved partner of Elena Martiniuc. Dearly loved son of Andrea Johnston (Auckland). Dearly loved son of David Johnston, and much cherished son-in-law of Barbara Hayes (both resident in Melbourne). Greatly loved brother of Nicholas (Auckland) and of Charles, much cherished brother-in-law of Emily and proud uncle of Elsie and Harry (all resident in England). Forever in our thoughts and hearts. Requiescat in Pace A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 29th September at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Richard's name to The Catwalk Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Research Trust www.catwalk.org.nz. All communications C/- Sibuns funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland 1050. Under level 2 restrictions please register your attendance to Sibuns on 095203119 or email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2020