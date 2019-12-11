|
|
|
HADFIELD, Richard. Passed away peacefully on Monday 9 December 2019. Much loved husband of Lois. Father and father-in-law of Gavin and Christine, Matthew and Rachel. Grandpa to Kathleen and Jessica; Olivia and Alexandra. Remembered by John and Lynette, Raewyn and John. Richard will be remembered for his enthusiasm for life" A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 14 December at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019