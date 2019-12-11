Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard HADFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard HADFIELD

Add a Memory
Richard HADFIELD Notice
HADFIELD, Richard. Passed away peacefully on Monday 9 December 2019. Much loved husband of Lois. Father and father-in-law of Gavin and Christine, Matthew and Rachel. Grandpa to Kathleen and Jessica; Olivia and Alexandra. Remembered by John and Lynette, Raewyn and John. Richard will be remembered for his enthusiasm for life" A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 14 December at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -