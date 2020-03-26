|
|
|
QUALTROUGH, Richard Gordon (Gordy). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 22 March 2020. Dearly loved husband of Shirley for 55 years. Much loved father and father-in-law to Sharyn and Grant Greenville; and Mark. Dearly loved Poppa Gordy of the late Matt, Hannah, and Brad; Tyla, Eden, and Bevan. At Gordy's request a private service has been held. All communications to the Qualtrough family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2020