Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
07-889 4333
Richard Gordon (Gordy) QUALTROUGH

Richard Gordon (Gordy) QUALTROUGH Notice
QUALTROUGH, Richard Gordon (Gordy). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 22 March 2020. Dearly loved husband of Shirley for 55 years. Much loved father and father-in-law to Sharyn and Grant Greenville; and Mark. Dearly loved Poppa Gordy of the late Matt, Hannah, and Brad; Tyla, Eden, and Bevan. At Gordy's request a private service has been held. All communications to the Qualtrough family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
