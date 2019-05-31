WATERS, Richard Gerard. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard at Rockingham Hospital Perth on May 20th 2019. After a courageous battle with cancer. Dearly loved son of Colleen and the late Dick Waters, treasured brother of Kim. Also Trevor and the Houghton family, Walsh Clan, stepsisters Lisa and Angie and others too many to mention. A special thanks to Mike and Dave for their loving support and care to Richard and his wife Nina during his illness. It was immense. We will be having a celebration of Richees life at a later date and would love you to join us. Details to follow. Rest in peace Rich. Love always Mum and Kim xxx Messages to Kim 0274273424







Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 31, 2019