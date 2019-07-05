Home

Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
09-236 8919
Richard Frederick (Dick) SMITH

SMITH, Richard Frederick. Peacefully passed away at Auckland Hospital on Tuesday 2nd July 2019. Aged 64. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen. Loving father of George, Frank and Sarah, and Michael. Son of the late Fred and Maureen Smith. "The bulls have been weighed and now the last bale has been stacked." A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West St, Tuakau, on Tuesday 9th July at 1.00 pm, thereafter private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 5, 2019
