Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard GARNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Francis (Dick) GARNER

Add a Memory
Richard Francis (Dick) GARNER Notice
GARNER, Richard Francis (Dick). Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, New Zealand on 11th September, 2019. Loving and dearly loved husband of Susan. Loved and cherished father to children Stephen, Jon, Liz and Mike; father-in-law to Kim, Ainslie, Kathryn, Amy and Andrew. Adored and proud Pops of Mark, Chris, Laura, Philip, Benji, Zachary, James, Oliver, Dom, Josiah, Desiree, and Gabbi. Will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Rest in peace. Funeral will be held at 12pm, 25th September at Evans Road Community Church, 30 Evans Road, Papamoa Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Rotary Foundation (https://my.rotary.org/en/ donate).



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.