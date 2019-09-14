|
GARNER, Richard Francis (Dick). Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, New Zealand on 11th September, 2019. Loving and dearly loved husband of Susan. Loved and cherished father to children Stephen, Jon, Liz and Mike; father-in-law to Kim, Ainslie, Kathryn, Amy and Andrew. Adored and proud Pops of Mark, Chris, Laura, Philip, Benji, Zachary, James, Oliver, Dom, Josiah, Desiree, and Gabbi. Will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Rest in peace. Funeral will be held at 12pm, 25th September at Evans Road Community Church, 30 Evans Road, Papamoa Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Rotary Foundation (https://my.rotary.org/en/ donate).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019