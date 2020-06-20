Home

Richard Ernest HARRIS-DAW

Richard Ernest HARRIS-DAW Notice
HARRIS-DAW, Richard Ernest. In his 94th year, died peacefully at Rose Court, Christchurch. Loved husband of Shirley (deceased), father of Sheryll, Geoff (deceased), Wayne, Toni. Grandfather of Andrew, Nicola, Rachel, Richard, Jamie, Jessica. Great grandfather of Isobel, Alexander, Chase. Uncle of Julie McDougall and Grant Kibblewhite. A special friend to Gloria Neale. A huge thank you to staff at Rose Court for their outstanding care. Messages for the Harris-Daw Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A cremation will be held with a private memorial in Wellington at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
