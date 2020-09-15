|
SIMPSON, Richard Edward. (NZ Fire Service Gold Star Recipient). Richard took his final journey home on 14th September, 2020, with his girls at his side. Aged 94 years young. Loved son of the late Alf and Phyllis Simpson. Dearly loved husband of the late Marlene Burns. 'A legend of a father' to Ness, Yetti and Craig, Marty (deceased), Kylie and Jason, and loved step-father of Sherry and John (Buffalo, New York). Cherished Poppa of Rueben, Leroy and Jazz; Ethan and Lani; Hope and Khan; Woody and Jake, and great- Poppa of Sienna and Milla. Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories. Rest in Peace 'good boy'. A Celebration of Richard's life will be held at the Mercury Bay Game Fishing Club, 12 The Esplanade, Whitianga on Saturday 19th September at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, and the restrictions imposed on numbers gathered at a funeral, the family invite you to farewell Richard as his casket is escorted to the Game Fishing Club at approximately 10:15am this Saturday. The route taken will start at the Fire Station on Kupe Drive, onto Campbell Street, past the Marina, then Monk Street, and finally the Esplanade. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Whitianga Continuing Care. "Shout's on me".
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 15, 2020