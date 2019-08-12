Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua City, Wellington
04-237 4174
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr Richard Edward Mounteney (Dick) COOPER

Add a Memory
Dr Richard Edward Mounteney (Dick) COOPER Notice
COOPER, Dr Richard Edward Mounteney (Dick). Passed away peacefully at Shona McFarlane Village, Lower Hutt on Thursday, 8 August 2019 aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband to the late Judy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jacqui and Mike (Melbourne, Australia), Susie and Joachim (Oslo, Norway). Loved Grandpa to Samuel, Zachary, Elida, and Phoebe. Beloved brother to Sara, and Hester. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Shona McFarlane for their care of Richard. Donations in lieu of flowers for Parkinsons New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for "the family of Richard Cooper" can be sent c/- PO Box 50 347, Porirua 5240. A funeral service for Richard will be held at the Whenua Tapu Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, Porirua on Thursday 15 August commencing at 11:00am. Thereafter to the adjacent cemetery for interment. Ninness Funeral Home
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.