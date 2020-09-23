Home

Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Mangere Lawns Cemetery Chapel
85 Mckenzie Road
Mangere
DUNSMUIR, Richard (Dick). Passed away at North Shore Hospital on 21st September 2020, aged 83. Dearly loved husband of the late Beverley. Amazing and dearly loved dad to Brett and Kim. Loved father-in-law to Claire. Adored Pop to Dion, Sarah, Amber, Kasey and Olivia. Great grandfather of Jayden and Calais. A Service for Dick will be held on Saturday 26th September at Mangere Lawns Cemetery Chapel, 85 Mckenzie Road, Mangere at 12 noon followed by private cremation. Rest in love.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
