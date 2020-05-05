|
MANKTELOW, Richard Douglas (Dick). On Saturday, 2nd May 2020, peacefully at Hodgson House, Tauranga, aged 83 years. Loving husband of Barbara (deceased). Adored and respected dad of Craig and Ally, Tim and Kellie and Paul and Stacy. Precious grampy of Sarah, James, Gracie, Elora, Ben and Bella. You will be missed and are now playing football with old friends and family and picking strawberries with Barb. Messages please c/- PO Box 474, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 5, 2020