|
|
|
NEWMAN, Richard Don (Dick). Service No. 65069. Peacefully on 14th August 2020; aged 101 Years. Much loved husband of Joyce Newman. Loving father to Murray and the late Lorraine, and father-in-law to John. Adoring Poppa of Lisa and Scott; and Rachael. Great grandfather of Michaela, Jacob, and Miliana. One of nature's true gentlemen. Memories are the golden chain that link us until we meet again. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020