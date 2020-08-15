Home

Richard Don (Dick) NEWMAN

NEWMAN, Richard Don (Dick). Service No. 65069. Peacefully on 14th August 2020; aged 101 Years. Much loved husband of Joyce Newman. Loving father to Murray and the late Lorraine, and father-in-law to John. Adoring Poppa of Lisa and Scott; and Rachael. Great grandfather of Michaela, Jacob, and Miliana. One of nature's true gentlemen. Memories are the golden chain that link us until we meet again. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020
