Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
Richard David (Dave) MANNINGTON

Richard David (Dave) MANNINGTON Notice
MANNINGTON, Richard David (Dave). Passed away suddenly at home, on 7th December 2019. Loved husband of Catriana. Loved dad of Susan and Jeff, Rob and Cheryl, Stu and Debra. Cherished Poppa of Daniel, Sophie, Jack, Kimberlee and Natasha. Loved Son of the late Dick and Betty. "You are the love of my life forever" A celebration of Dave's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Friday 13th December 2019 at 1.00pm. Private Cremation. Special thanks to all Emergency Services and Friends on Waiheke Island.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
