Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Richard Davey (Dick) SYMONDS

Richard Davey (Dick) SYMONDS Notice
SYMONDS, Richard Davey (Dick). On July 4th 2020 ( after a long illness) in a private hospital Rest care. Dearly loved husband of Carolyn, Loved father of Michael and Mariska. Favorite cousin of Christian and dear friend of Teena. A service for Dick will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Thursday July 9th at 1.30 pm to be followed by a private Cremation. In lieu of flowers Donation to Parkinson's Auckland PO 16238, Sandringham 1351 would be appreciated. All communications to the Symonds family c/o PO 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020
